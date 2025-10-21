Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: BAN Eye Series Victory Against WI In Dhaka

BAN take on WI in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0
West Indies lost the 1st ODI by 74 runs
Hello and welcome the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies, that will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.
The first match saw bowlers dominate proceedings as West Indies bowl out the hosts for 207 in 49.4 overs. Towhid Hridoy (51) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (46) were the top-scorers for Bangladesh in their innings.
Jayden Seales (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies. In reply, the visitors were outplayed by Rishad Hossain (6/35) as they were bowled out for 133, handing a 74-run victory to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste
Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
When will the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI take place?
The toss for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI has been scheduled for 12.30 PM IST. The match will start at 1 PM IST.
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.