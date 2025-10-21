Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: BAN Eye Series Victory Against WI In Dhaka

Bangladesh vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Get ball-by-ball commentary and live updates for the second ODI between Bangladesh and West, right here on Tuesday, 21 October, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series
Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series 2025 live cricket score: WI take on BAN in the 2nd ODI. Photo: X/BCBtigers
  • BAN take on WI in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

  • The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0

  • West Indies lost the 1st ODI by 74 runs

Hello and welcome the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies, that will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.

The first match saw bowlers dominate proceedings as West Indies bowl out the hosts for 207 in 49.4 overs. Towhid Hridoy (51) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (46) were the top-scorers for Bangladesh in their innings.

Jayden Seales (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies. In reply, the visitors were outplayed by Rishad Hossain (6/35) as they were bowled out for 133, handing a 74-run victory to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste

Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

When will the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI has been scheduled for 12.30 PM IST. The match will start at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming in India?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

