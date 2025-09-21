Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka admitted that they were 10-15 runs short
IND to face Pakistan in Super Four Match 2 on September 21
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka expressed pride in his team's performance despite a narrow four-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their Super Four opener at the Asia Cup 2025. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 168/7, with Dasun Shanaka leading the charge with a blistering 64 off 37 balls.
Reflecting on the match, Asalanka acknowledged the team's efforts but noted areas for improvement. He mentioned, "We were 10-15 runs short," indicating that a higher total could have put more pressure on the chasing side.
Despite the loss, he praised Shanaka's performance, highlighting his adaptability after being promoted to number five in the batting order. "It was a terrific game. We held our nerves till the end but it wasn't enough. Pleased about our batting a little bit, we could have done better in the last 2 overs. We were 10-15 runs short. Dasun Shanaka batted really well, we pushed him to five and he did a really good job. He hit a big six and the dressing room was happy because it was almost 170, that's the mark we wanted."
What Player Of the Match Saif Hassan Said
Bangladesh’s young wicketkeeper-batter Saif Hassan earned the Player of the Match award for his magnificent 61-run knock which set the tone for the successful run chase.
Reflecting on his innings, Hassan said, “The wicket was very good and I tried to time the ball and hold my shape. Litton was helping me and it was easy batting with him. He was supporting a lot, making my game easier, anticipating quite well, and telling what the next ball would be. Very happy to contribute for the team.”
Hassan also highlighted the team’s preparation and game plan, which helped him succeed against Sri Lanka’s bowlers. “The preparation was good, we had a good plan against their bowlers. We had a plan against him (Thushara), for the right-handed batsmen, to hold our shape and play straight, that worked a lot,” he explained.
Bangladesh Captain Litton Das' Reaction
Bangladesh opener Litton Das praised his team’s resilience and standout performances following their win. Speaking about the high-pressure chase, Das highlighted the impact of key bowlers and the importance of partnerships in guiding his team to victory.
Reflecting on the innings, Das said, “Before the Asia Cup, we played a couple of series and we batted really well and chased down comfortably. We all know how dangerous Mustafizur is. It looked like a pretty good wicket to bat on. Mustafizur's 19th over and Taskin's 20th over, they changed the game. Taskin bowled a really good final over.”
He also praised teammate Saif Hassan for his composure and match-winning potential. “I know Saif can win games for Bangladesh. We all knew he’s going to be a good player in UAE. I know his character and I know how he scores runs,” Das added. Hassan’s calm and steady innings proved crucial in the tense finish.
Now we move the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 which will be played against India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 21.