Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

Despite the loss, he praised Shanaka's performance, highlighting his adaptability after being promoted to number five in the batting order. "It was a terrific game. We held our nerves till the end but it wasn't enough. Pleased about our batting a little bit, we could have done better in the last 2 overs. We were 10-15 runs short. Dasun Shanaka batted really well, we pushed him to five and he did a really good job. He hit a big six and the dressing room was happy because it was almost 170, that's the mark we wanted."