Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast

Hosts Bangladesh suffered a damaging seven-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa in the 1st BAN vs RSA Test in Dhaka. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will look to put on a better show in Chattogram, as the second Test gets underway. (Scorecard | Day 1 Blog | Cricket News)
In the current WTC standings, the Proteas sit fifth, while Bangladesh have slipped to eight. Temba Bavuma has still not recovered from injury so Aiden Markram continues as his role of skipper in the 2nd Test.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh.
Aiden Markram speaking at the toss, "We are going to bat first. It's a good wicket, hopefully it turns at some stage. Need a big score. For us it's the top six. Our top six batters need to get big runs. Hopefully we pile up a lot of runs. It's exciting. Five days of Test cricket is a long way. We got a couple of changes."
BAN skipper Shanto, "Would have batted first as well. It doesn't matter, looks a pretty good wicket. The boys have done a great job in the practice sessions. Batting top of the order is very important. We need to make big runs for the team. We have three changes."
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather Forecast
The weather in Chattogram will remain sunny. Temperatures are set to range between 29°C and 32°C.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The BAN vs SA Test series is being live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches are available to watch on TV. Check all the streaming details here.