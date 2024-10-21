Cricket

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast

Here’s everything you need to know about the toss, live streaming, and weather forecast for Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 in Dhaka. Check out all the details here

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket, Day 2 photo gallery_4
BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh will take on South Africa in Dhaka. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Bangladesh look to recover from their 2-0 series loss to India as they host South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, starting Monday, October 21. (Scorecard | Day 1 Blog | Cricket News)

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side are without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who won't travel due to security concerns.

In the current WTC standings, the Proteas sit fifth, while Bangladesh's recent series loss to India dents their hopes of reaching the final. Temba Bavuma leads the squad but will miss the first Test due to injury, with Aiden Markram stepping in as captain.

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Weather Forecast

The weather in Dhaka is mostly clear with a bit of fog. It may get cloudy later, but no rain is expected during the day. Temperatures are set to range between 31°C and 24°C.

AccuWeather-Current-Weather
AccuWeather Current Weather Photo: AccuWeather ScreenGrab
info_icon
AccuWeather-Current-Weather
AccuWeather Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather ScreenGrab
info_icon

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Full Squads

South Africa squad Test series: Temba Bavuma (Unavailable for 1st Test), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Streaming

The BAN vs SA Test series is being live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches are available to watch on TV. Check all the streaming details here.

