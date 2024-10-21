PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: BAN Eye Solid Start Against Proteas Sans Shakib Al Hasan In Dhaka

Bangladesh will host South Africa in a two-match Test series starting from Monday, October 21 in Dhaka followed by a Chattogram Test from October 28. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st BAN vs RSA Test, right here. (More Cricket News)
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt
Proteas will be without regular Test captain Temba Bavuma who is out with an elbow injury. Aiden Markram, who has captained South Africa in 35 white-ball internationals, takes charge of the Test team for the first time.
As for Bangladesh, they will be without the services of Shakib Al Hasan, who has not travelled down to security reasons.