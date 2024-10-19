Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

Bangladesh will aim to bounce back from their 2-0 series defeat at the hands of India, when they welcome South Africa in a two-match Test series, which is also a part of the ICC World Test Championship. (More Cricket News)
As per the current WTC standings, the Proteas are fifth whereas the series defeat to India, have damaged the hosts' chances of making it to the final. Temba Bavuma will be leading the side but will not play the first Test due to an injury. Aiden Markram would fill on for Bavuma in the captain's slot.
Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will miss the services of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as he won't be travelling the country due to security reasons.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series Squad
South Africa squad Test series: Temba Bavuma (Unavailable for 1st Test), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne
Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
When will the Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test match to be played?
The 1st Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test match will be played on Monday, October 21 at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series in India?
The BAN vs SA Test series will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches will not be available to watch on TV.