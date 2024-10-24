BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

South Africa defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by seven wickets to register their first Test win in Asia after 2014. With this win, they also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match bilateral Test series. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Day 4 saw South African seamers dominating from the first ball. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was unbeaten on 87 could add only 10 runs to his overnight score and missed a well-deserving century by just three runs.
Bangladesh could only add 24 runs on the fourth day and lost all of their wickets as Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder took no time to restrict their innings to 307 runs. South Africa needed only 106 runs to win the match with five sessions left in the match.
South Africa lost three wickets in the hurry to finish the match quickly but Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickleton ensured South Africa's first Test win in Asia in the last 10 years.
Earlier, it was Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who opted to bat first on a pitch which assisted seamers on the opening day. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj shared three wickets each to bundle out the hosts for 106 runs in the first innings.
South Africa were also struggling at 108/6 but Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder put up a partnership to help the visitors take a 202-run lead in the first innings. Mulder scored his first half-century and Verreynne hit a gritty ton which made him Player of the Match.
Taijul Islam was the best bowler for Bangladesh as he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings to take eight wickets in the match. He also completed his 200 Test wickets in Test cricket.
Bangladesh managed to trail the lead in the second innings thanks to Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's half-centuries. But the hosts could only set a paltry target of 106 runs for the visitors.
Now, the caravan will move to Chattogram where both teams will play the second Test match starting from 29th October in the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.