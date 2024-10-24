Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Nears Ton As Hosts Aim For Big Lead

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 action of the first Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday. The onus is on Bangladesh all-rounder Mehdi Hasan Miraz, who is unbeaten on 87 runs as the hosts take an 81-run lead in the game despite losing early wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the fourth-day action of the first Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa, right here. (Day 3 Highlights | More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 3
Day 3 saw many pauses and play due to bad weather and light conditions at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Bangladesh managed to take an 81-run lead with the help of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's unbeaten 87 runs. South Africa need three more wickets to restrict the Bangla innings. Then they will start to chase the target.
BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 4 - Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud