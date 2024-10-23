Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim Rebuild Innings

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the opening Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at She-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday. The hosts are still trailing by 101 runs in the third innings and have only seven wickets left. Overnight batters, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are at the crease. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third-day action of the first Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa, right here. (Day 2 Highlights | More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 2
Kyle Verreynne completed his hundred on the second day of the Test match and Wiaan Mulder also lost his wicket just after completing his half-century. South Africa took a 202-run lead in the fist innings and Bangladesh lost three early wickets in response. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim are unbeaten at the crease with Bangladesh still trailing by 101 runs.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test - Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud