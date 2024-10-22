Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Taijul Islam, BAN Eye Wickets As Visitors Look To Build On Lead

Hello and welcome to the second day coverage of the 1st Bangladesh vs South Africa Test match that is being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Follow live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st BAN vs RSA Test match here. (Day 1 Highlights| More Cricket News)
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt
What Happened On Day 1
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh fought back on day one of the 1st first Test against South Africa despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings. At stumps, the Proteas were 140-6, and with a lead of 34 runs.
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that was assisting the bowlers.