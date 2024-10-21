Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada Wreak Havoc In Dhaka; Tigers Lose Top 4 Inside 15 Overs

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in a two-match Test series starting from Monday, October 21 in Dhaka followed by a Chattogram Test from October 28. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st BAN vs RSA Test, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt
Speaking at the toss, Najmul Hossain Shanto said, "I will like to bat first, it looks dry and it won't be easy to bat here in the fourth innings. It can happen in cricket, the way we played against Pakistan was impressive. We have experience and we are looking forward to play here. We know the conditions and hopefully we will do good. Most of the players are doing preparation since the India series and we are ready."
Proteas' stand-in captain Aiden Markram speaking at the toss, "It is what it is, obviously we would have liked to bat first, that's no secret. The preparation has been good and we have had a practice session for 4-5 days here. The boys are in a good head space and it's exciting times for us. (On whether Brevis is playing or not) Unfortunately not, Matthew Breetzke is playing in this game. We are also going in with two spinners for this game."
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt
Proteas will be without regular Test captain Temba Bavuma who is out with an elbow injury. Aiden Markram, who has captained South Africa in 35 white-ball internationals, takes charge of the Test team for the first time.
As for Bangladesh, they will be without the services of Shakib Al Hasan, who has not travelled down to security reasons.