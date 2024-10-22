Cricket

BAN Vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Verreynne Century, Rabada Masterclass Put South Africa On Top In Bangladesh

Bangladesh face a huge task to fight back in the first Test against South Africa after Kyle Verreynne's century and two Kagiso Rabada wickets left them reeling in Mirpur

Rabada-South-Africa
Kagiso Rabada dented Bangladesh's hopes of fighting back on day two
Bangladesh face a huge task to fight back in the first Test against South Africa after Kyle Verreynne's century and two Kagiso Rabada wickets left them reeling in Mirpur. (More Cricket News)

Having collapsed to 106 all out on Monday, the hosts desperately needed an improvement after Verreynne's second red-ball ton helped South Africa to a 202-run first-innings lead shortly after lunch on day two.

However, Rabada posted fine figures of 10-2 through seven overs with the ball, dismissing Shadman Islam (1) and Mominul Haque (0) early to leave Bangladesh requiring a stirring fightback.

Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul had dropped South Africa to 140-6 when bad light stopped play on day one, but Verreynne led the resurgent Proteas to 308 all out when they resumed the following day.

He counted eight fours and two maximums among his 114 runs, facing 144 deliveries with support coming from Wiaan Mulder (54) and Dane Piedt (32).

Verreynne was, fittingly, the last batter to fall when he was stumped by Litton Das after attempting to sweep a full delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and his knock could prove crucial after Bangladesh lost three wickets by stumps.

Rabada had Shadman and Mominul caught by Tony de Zorzi and Mulder, respectively, within four second-over balls, with Keshav Maharaj later trapping Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw for 23 as Bangladesh reached 101-3 by stumps.

Data Debrief: Rapid Rabada puts Proteas on brink

In Bangladesh's first innings, Rabada dismissed three to become the sixth bowler to take 300 wickets for South Africa in men's Tests, and the third-fastest to do so on his 65th red-ball appearance, after Dale Steyn (61 matches) and Allan Donald (63).

He then came up with what could be the telling contribution at the outset of Bangladesh's second stint with the bat, taking two wickets before he had even conceded three runs.

South Africa are now big favourites to win back-to-back away Tests for the first time since 2022. Having triumphed by 40 runs versus West Indies in August, the Proteas could seal another routine victory as early as day three. 

