Bangladesh Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: NAM-W Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Bangladesh are at the top spot in the group with wins in both matches
Namibia lost their first match against USA by 4 wickets
The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India
Bangladesh an Namibia will be up against each other in match 11 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on January 22, 2026.
Bangladeshi women are leading the charts with two wins from equal number of matches and they would want to assert their dominance in this match as well.
On the contrary, Namibia got off to an unwanted start in the tournament as they lost their first match against the USA by 4 wickets and they will be desperate to get to winning ways.
Bangladesh Vs Namibia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Namibia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs Namibia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann(c), Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Merczerly Gorases(w), Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Mekelaye Mwatile, Arrasta Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Eveleen Kejarukua, Saima Tuhadeleni
Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna
Bangladesh Vs Namibia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info
In India, you can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on the FanCode app, meanwhile in Nepal it is available on the Kantipur Max app.