Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: BAN-W Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with Ireland in the match number 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Nepal. Both the teams are eager to seal their spot in the upcoming edition in England.
The Bangla Tigresses are currently in superb form and they haven't lost a single game since 26th October 2025. In the on-going qualifiers tournament, they are unbeaten after 3 matches against the USA, Papua New Guinea and Namibia.
The Irish Women's team, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in the competition after 3 matches. Prior to the qualifiers, Ireland were blanked 3-0 by South Africa in a W-T20I series last month.
Their campaign kick-off with a 6-wicket victory against Zimbabwe, followed by 41 and 16-run wins over PNG and the USA.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Bangladesh Women won the toss and chose to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Bangladesh XI: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous (WK), Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (C), Rabeya Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Akhter, Shoma Akter and Sobhana Mostary
Ireland XI: Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter (WK), Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis (C), Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
This match is not being televised live.