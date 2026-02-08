Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Open Their Campaign Amid Poor Run Of Form

Co-hosts Sri Lanka are up against Ireland in their opening Group B game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Make sure to follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
sri-lanka-vs-ireland-live-streaming-icc-t20-world-cup-2026-match-6-group-b-colombo
Sri Lanka cricketers celebrating during T20I series against England. OfficialSLC/X
Good Evening to everyone joining us today for our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns with European minnows Ireland on match number 6 of 10th edition of this tournament. The Lankans do not enter their Group B opener with any sort of momentum, having lost to England 3-0 in a T20I series preceding the World Cup. They had also lost the ODI series by 2-1 and that clearly means they don't have their combinations right. Although Ireland won't be a tough opponent on paper, but no one can rule out the fact that they can compete and stage an early upset against Sri Lanka in front of their fans. Yesterday, USA and Netherlands got closer to a win against India and Pakistan, let's see if the Irish unit can finally give us the first major upset of this T20 World Cup. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores as well as the build-up.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Ireland have won the toss and they will bowl first in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England Beat Nepal

England have saved themselves from major embarrassment as Sam Curran defended 6 runs off the final ball of the match to help his side claim all three points in Wankhede.

Splendid effort from the Nepalese team, they reached very close, gave themselves the chance but ultimately it's their inexperience and England's experience that made the difference.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow England Vs Nepal

England are close to beating Nepal to begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in style. The Asians still need 39 off 16 and it is very much possible in the modern T20 era. They just need one big over. Follow the match here.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is a classic subcontinent surface, which favours spin bowlers with its slow and low nature. While it offers early assistance to pacers, it typically flattens for batters before gripping more as the match progresses. The average 1st innings score in T20Is at this venue is around 145-155.

The last time a 200+ total was posted here in a T20I match was 6 years ago in 2018 when Bangladesh smashed 215 against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened On Day 1?

Day 1 was packed with excitement and shocks as we got very close to seeing at least one upset in the match between Pakistan Vs Netherlands. The Dutch unit would have won the game if Max O'Dowd held onto the catch of Faheem Ashraf, who stole the match later with his fiery knock.

In Mumbai, USA inflicted a top and lower middle-order collapse on the reigning champions India, but the co-hosts stabilized just in time for a 29-run victory.

Want to know more? Here's the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 day 1 wrap.

Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome

Good Evening to everyone joining us for the Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Group B match-up at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. The build-up is coming your way, stay tuned.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Sam Curran Holds Nerve As ENG Win By Four Runs

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

  4. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  5. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  3. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  4. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets