Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Open Their Campaign Amid Poor Run Of Form

Sri Lanka cricketers celebrating during T20I series against England. OfficialSLC/X

Good Evening to everyone joining us today for our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Co-hosts Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns with European minnows Ireland on match number 6 of 10th edition of this tournament. The Lankans do not enter their Group B opener with any sort of momentum, having lost to England 3-0 in a T20I series preceding the World Cup. They had also lost the ODI series by 2-1 and that clearly means they don't have their combinations right. Although Ireland won't be a tough opponent on paper, but no one can rule out the fact that they can compete and stage an early upset against Sri Lanka in front of their fans. Yesterday, USA and Netherlands got closer to a win against India and Pakistan, let's see if the Irish unit can finally give us the first major upset of this T20 World Cup. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores as well as the build-up.

8 Feb 2026, 06:42:04 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

8 Feb 2026, 06:38:48 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Ireland have won the toss and they will bowl first in Colombo.

8 Feb 2026, 06:35:19 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England Beat Nepal England have saved themselves from major embarrassment as Sam Curran defended 6 runs off the final ball of the match to help his side claim all three points in Wankhede. Splendid effort from the Nepalese team, they reached very close, gave themselves the chance but ultimately it's their inexperience and England's experience that made the difference.

8 Feb 2026, 06:12:22 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow England Vs Nepal England are close to beating Nepal to begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in style. The Asians still need 39 off 16 and it is very much possible in the modern T20 era. They just need one big over. Follow the match here.

8 Feb 2026, 05:51:58 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is a classic subcontinent surface, which favours spin bowlers with its slow and low nature. While it offers early assistance to pacers, it typically flattens for batters before gripping more as the match progresses. The average 1st innings score in T20Is at this venue is around 145-155. The last time a 200+ total was posted here in a T20I match was 6 years ago in 2018 when Bangladesh smashed 215 against the Lankans.

8 Feb 2026, 05:32:18 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened On Day 1? Day 1 was packed with excitement and shocks as we got very close to seeing at least one upset in the match between Pakistan Vs Netherlands. The Dutch unit would have won the game if Max O'Dowd held onto the catch of Faheem Ashraf, who stole the match later with his fiery knock. In Mumbai, USA inflicted a top and lower middle-order collapse on the reigning champions India, but the co-hosts stabilized just in time for a 29-run victory. Want to know more? Here's the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 day 1 wrap.