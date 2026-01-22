Ireland Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: IRE-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Ireland is second in the points table with one win
USA have won one and lost one match each in the tournament so far
The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India
Ireland will lock horns with USA in match 9 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026. The clash will take place from 8:45 am on January 22, 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.
Ireland is sitting comfortably at the 2nd spot in the points table after winning the only match they have placed so far in the tournament. They will look to reach the top spot by winning their 2nd match.
On the other hand, USA are placed at the 3rd position in the standings. They have registered one win and equal number of losses in the two matches played so far.
Ireland Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat first.
Ireland Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning
USA: Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Ella Claridge(w), Isani Vaghela, Aditiba Chudasama(c), Ritu Priya Singh, Pooja Ganesh, Tara Norris, Taranum Chopra, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi
Ireland Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info
In India, you can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on the FanCode app, meanwhile in Nepal it is available on the Kantipur Max app.