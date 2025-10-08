Bangladesh Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup: Who Won BAN-W Vs ENG-W Match Yesterday?

Heather Knight remained unbeaten on 79 off 111 balls, propelling England to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh. This was England's second successive victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after the 10-wicket thrashing of South Africa

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup: Who Won BAN-W Vs ENG-W Match Yesterday?
England's Heather Knight and Charlotte Dean, centre, walk off the field after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England women bowled out Bangladesh women for 178 runs

  • BAN-W left ENG-W at 103 for six in 30th over

  • Heather Knight, Charlie Dean took England to victory

Former captain Heather Knight dug deep into her reservoir of experience to score a match-winning half-century and guide England to a four-wicket win over a spirited Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Bundled out for 178, the Bangladesh bowling unit, led by leg-spinner Fahima Khatun (3/16 in 10 overs) and pacer Marufa Akter (2/28 in 5 overs), put up a fighting effort to leave England at a precarious 78 for five in the 23rd over, and 103 for six in the 30th over.

However, Knight, who stepped down from captaincy in March, had other ideas and tackled the challenge posed at her by the Bangladesh bowlers with aplomb while stamping her authority on the game with some bold strokes after the opposition smelled victory.

Knight remained unbeaten on 79 off 111 balls, while Charlie Dean was not out on 27 off 56, when the winning runs were hit.

As she battled the Bangladesh bowlers when they had their tails up, Knight found an able ally in Dean, adding 79 runs for the seventh wicket to seal the issue in their team's favour with 23 balls to spare.

Related Content
Related Content

This was after the wily Sophie Ecclestone did the star turn with excellent figures of 3/24 in a thoroughly professional performance by England's spinners.

For Bangladesh, Sobhana Mostary top-scored with a patient 108-ball 60, while Rabeya Khan made an entertaining 43 off 27 balls after coming in at number nine, showing the way to the team's top-order batters how to do it after England opted to field first.

Besides Ecclestone, off-spinners Charlotte Dean (2/28 in 10 overs) and Alice Capsey (2/31 in 8 overs) chipped in with two wickets each for England.

England were off to a disastrous start as they lost Amy Jones (1) in the first over, trapped in front of the wicket by young pacer Akter with a big inswinger after the batter shuffled across.

Bangladesh could have had their second in the next over but Marufa dropped Tammy Beaumont after the opener failed to connect properly a lofted shot off left-arm spinner Nahida Akter, who had given the ball some air.

Beaumont, however, could not capitalise on the life as Marufa made amends by having the batter out lbw for 13 to leave England at 29 for two at the start of seventh over.

To England's relief, Knight got a caught behind decision against Marufa reversed after a successful review.

England seemed to be recovering from the two blows when leg-spinner Fahima Khatun struck twice in the same over, including dismissing skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (32 off 41 balls), to leave her team in a tricky 69 for four in the 19th over.

Fahima, then, removed Emma Lamb to compound England's woes. But Knight stood there till the end to power her team.

Earlier, coming off a convincing win against Pakistan in their tournament opener, Bangladesh were off to a confident start with Sharmin Akhter picking 14 runs off a Lauren Bell over, even as left-arm spinner Linsey Smith didn't give even an inch to the two openers, the other being Rubya Haider.

While Smith, who was handed the new ball, kept things tight at one end, Bell struck in her third over when she dismissed Rubya Haider after a mistimed lofted shot by the batter ended in the hands of Sophia Dunkley, who backtracked a bit to complete a good catch.

England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt also deserves some credit for the opening breakthrough as she persisted with Bell despite the bowler being hit for three boundaries by Sharmin Akhter (30 off 53 balls).

Skipper Nigar Sultana looked to be in double mind as she played a half-hearted drive in the air after the ball stopped on her, giving a catch to Charlie Dean at short cover off the bowling of Smith.

Sultana failed to open her account and after after a promising start, Bangladesh found themselves on the back foot, having lost two wickets in five balls at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where the famous 'Ya Ali' song was played sporadically in memory of late singer and Assam's biggest cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who died recently.

Sobhana Mostary joined Akhter, and the two added 34 runs while playing some lovely shots until the latter was out caught behind to a classical left-arm spinning delivery bowled by Ecclestone, in the 16th over.

This was England's second successive victory in the tournament after the 10-wicket win over South Africa.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

  2. Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

  3. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  4. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

  5. Rajat Patidar Takes Charge: RCB Star Named Madhya Pradesh Captain Across Formats After Dream Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  2. Day In Pics: October 07, 2025

  3. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  4. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Dwayne Johnson On Poor Performance Of The Smashing Machine: You Can’t Control Box Office Results

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

  5. Two Years Of Israel's War On Gaza: Stories From A 'Live-Streamed Genocide'

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana