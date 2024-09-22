Cricket

Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Indian Squad Unchanged For Second Test Match In Kanpur

Speaking ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma had said that India would follow the same process they did during the Test series against England earlier this year

Indian players celebrate their win against Bangladesh.
Indian players celebrate their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
The national selectors on Sunday retained the Indian team, which hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai, for the second and final match in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

The hosts won the first Test with as many as five sessions to spare, and in the run-up to the series opener, there were speculations that few Indian players, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, could be rested for the second game as part of the team's workload management programme.

"The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.

The second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Shines In India's 280-Run Win Over Bangladesh

BY Jagdish Yadav

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by a huge margin on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at his home ground at the Chepauk.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

India's squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

