BAN Vs ZIM 5th T20I: Zimbabwe Win Final Game By 8 Wickets To Avoid Clean Sweep

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist a top order collapse as Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett dealt with Bangladesh's bowling with a good balance of caution and attack

Zimbabwe players celebrate after wicket Photo: X/@zimbabwecricketv
Zimbabwe avoided a series clean sweep by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the fifth and final Twenty20 match on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh made 157-6 but Brian Bennett's 70 off 49 balls, with five fours and as many sixes, set the platform of Zimbabwe's victory with nine balls to spare.

Skipper Sikandar Raza finished with 72 off 46 balls and combined with Bennett for a 75-run stand for the second wicket after Shakib Al Hasan struck early to dismiss Tadiwanashe Marumani for 1.

BY PTI

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist a top order collapse as Raza and Bennett dealt with Bangladesh's bowling with a good balance of caution and attack.

Bennett raised his maiden fifty off 36 balls, nudging Mustafizur Rahman to long-on for a single.

Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin had him caught by Rishad Hossain at long-on with a short ball in the 16th over but Zimbabwe were well already in control at 113-2.

Raza, who hit six fours and four sixes for his 14th T20 fifty, then expertly led the tourists to victory and deny Bangladesh its first five-match series clean sweep.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudullah's 44 ball-54 after a top order collapse had left them at 15-3.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani (2-22), claimed the in form Taznid Hasan Tamim's wicket for two with a short ball in the second over.

Offspinner Bennett (2-20) then struck twice to remove Soumya for 7 and Towhid Hridoy for 1 as the hosts slipped early.

Mahmudullah and Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) combined for a 69-run partnership to bring Bangladesh back into the game and after Wellington Masakadza removed Shanto, Mahmudullah added 39-run with Shakib (21) to lift the hosts past 150.

