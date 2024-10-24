South Africa eased to their first Test victory in Asia since 2014, with Kagiso Rabada's quick start helping them to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on day four. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz had given the hosts hope of a comeback after an inspired performance on Wednesday, but South Africa made light work of the chase to take the lead in the two-match series.
It took just 4.5 overs for them to bowl out Bangladesh for 307, as Rabada (6-46) took Nayeem Hasan (16) on just the third ball of the day.
Taijul Islam (7) helped bring up 300, but the innings was over soon after as he was caught by Tristan Stubbs before Mehidy fell just short of his century at Rabada’s hands.
It took South Africa just 22 overs to hit their target of 106, though Taijul (3-43) tried in vain to keep Bangladesh's hopes alive.
Tony de Zorzi's stand of 41 did most of the damage, helped by Aiden Markram (20), David Bedingham (12) and Stubbs (30 not out), and wrapping the game up before lunch.
Data Debrief: Rabada keeps South Africa's hopes alive
South Africa have moved up to fourth in the World Test Championship table with this win, and have put themselves in a strong position for a final spot.
It was their first victory in Asia in a decade, having failed to win any of their previous 14 trips to the continent since beating Sri Lanka in Galle and losing their last nine.
The bowlers impressed for both sides. Rabada finished the match 9-72 overall, his 15th five-wicket haul in a Test, while Taijul's attempts to keep Bangladesh in it saw him take eight wickets overall.