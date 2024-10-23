Cricket

BAN Vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: Mehidy Hasan Shines As Bangladesh Battles Back In Rain-Soaked Conditions

Bangladesh's revival was halted an hour before the scheduled end of the day due to bad light, but they now lead by 81 runs after conceding a 202-run lead in the first innings

BAN Vs SA 1st Test, Mehidy Hasan
Mehidy Hasan scored 83 runs against South Africa on the third day of the first Test.
info_icon

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 87 not out helped Bangladesh produce a stunning comeback on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh's revival was halted an hour before the scheduled end of the day due to bad light, but they now lead by 81 runs after conceding a 202-run lead in the first innings. 

The Proteas looked set to earn an innings victory at a canter when Mahmudul Hasan Joy (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (33) were removed by Kagiso Rabada in quick succession.

Litton Das (7) was caught behind off Keshav Maharaj (3-105) shortly afterwards as Bangladesh slipped to 112-6 heading into the 35th over. 

But Mehidy and Jaker Ali (58) helped the hosts to within one of South Africa's lead at lunch before the second session was stopped for 78 minutes due to heavy rain in Mirpur. 

Jaker struck his maiden Test half-century before the delay in play before falling to Maharaj, but Mehidy and Nayeem Hasan (16 not out) remained calm at the crease as Bangladesh ended the day 283-7. 

Data Debrief: Mehidy masterclass

Bangladesh have lost five of their last seven men's Tests (W2), including losing each of the last two on the bounce, but Mehidy's knock has them in contention in Mirpur. 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bats for Bangladesh on the third day of the first Test match against South Africa. - Photo: X | SA Cricket Magazine
BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bad Light Stops Play As Bangladesh Take 81-Run Lead

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mehidy's 87 saw him register his ninth Test half-century and his fourth this year, smashing nine fours and one six during his 194-minute spell at the crease on Wednesday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
  2. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma And Co Eye Another Dominating Win
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India To Decide On Bumrah's Workload After Pune Test
  4. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Pant Overtakes Kohli In Batter's List; Bumrah Tops Bowling Chart
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions "Mistake" In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  3. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
  4. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
  5. Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi
  3. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  4. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  2. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  3. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  4. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  5. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  2. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  4. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  5. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested