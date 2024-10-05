Australia Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SL-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs

The defending champions Australia are kicking off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on October 5, Saturday at the Sharjah cricket stadium. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Australia have entered this prestige tournament in good form, defeating England by 33 runs and then West Indies by 35 runs, going for their seventh title.
In contrast Sri Lanka have had a troubled start with a 31-run loss against Pakistan in their opener on Thursday. However, they played well in their warm-up competitions; winning both of them, beating Bangladesh by 33 runs and Scotland by 5 wickets.
Toss Update
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia.
Australia Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.