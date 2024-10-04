The defending champions Australia will kickoff their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on October 5, Saturday at the Sharjah cricket stadium. (More Cricket News)
Australia has come into this marquee tournament with momentum, boasting two stunning warm-up victories--first defeating England by 33 runs and then West Indies by 35 runs, all in pursuit of their seventh title.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka has had a rocky start, suffering a 31-run defeat to Pakistan in their opener on Thursday. However, they performed well in their warm-ups, winning both matches against Bangladesh by 33 runs and Scotland by 5 wickets.
Australia and Sri Lanka have met seven times in T20 formats, with Australia claiming victory in all encounters.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:
When is Australia Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 5?
The Australia Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 5 will be held on October 5, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Australia Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.