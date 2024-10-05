Australia Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Clinch Opening Match With 6-Wicket Victory Over SL-W!

Healy: Doesn't matter (what they were going to do if they won the toss). There's a calmness around the group which is amazing. A lot of the girls are in their first World Cup. We've been watching a few other games, but obviously it's a fresh wicket today. Have to adapt quickly. The girls are in good nick. It's actually not too bad out here. We were prepared for the worst case scenario. Breeze is quite nice. Phoebe is coming into the team and is fit and ready to go. Darcie Brown is in the side as well obviously. Spin today is Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Ash Gardner. We've got ample of pace options. Looking forward to see them do damage first up.