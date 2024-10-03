Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Stats: Top Scorers, Best Bowling Records, Past Champions And More

The Australia women's cricket team holds the title for the most victories in the ICC Women's T20 World Cups with an impressive six trophies to their name. Here are some interesting facts about the tournament:

Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | T20 World Cup
The 2024 T20 Women's World Cup kicks off on October 3, Thursday with featuring a clash from group B between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket stadium. But before the action unfolds, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics of this cricket tournament including top scorers, leading wicket-takers, sixes hit, past winners, and more (More Cricket News)

The Australia national women's cricket team stands as the most decorated in T20 World Cup history, boasting a remarkable collection of six trophies. Interestingly, out of the eleven teams that have ever attempted to play in this prestigious ICC tournament, only three have claimed the championship: Australia with six titles, England and the West Indies with one.

For the record, the Australia women's team also holds the title for the most victories in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, with an impressive eight trophies to their name.

England women hosted the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, sealing the title at the iconic Lord's Stadium defeating New Zealand by six wickets in the final. That memorable victory marked both the first and last time The Pioneers lifted the trophy.

The 2024 T20 Women's World Cup features ten teams divided into two groups:

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, West Indies, South Africa

Past champions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup:

2009 - England

2010 - Australia

2012 - Australia

2014 - Australia

2016 - West Indies

2018 - Australia

2020 - Australia

2023 - Australia

One notable and amazing fact coming out of the past winners list is that out of Australia’s six championship victories, Meg Lanning captained the team four times! This makes her a four-time World Cup-winning captain, one of the best records in the history of women's cricket.

Top Scorers of the Women's T20 World Cup

Suzie Bates of New Zealand holds the record for most runs in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup smashing a massive 1066 runs, with the highest score of 94 runs in an innings. Although she has never won a title, the 37-year-old has earned this extra-ordinary distinction in women's cricket. She is included in Kiwis current squad for the 2024 season.

Following Suzie is Australia's Meg Lanning, who ranks as the second-highest scorer with 992 runs, featuring a top score of 126 in an innings.

Close behind her is Alyssa Healy, the current captain of team Australia, who ranks third with 941 runs and a highest score of 84 in a match.

Most Wicket Takers of Women's T20 World Cup

When it comes to naming the leading wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cups, Shabnim Ismail of South Africa ranks first, holding the record with 43 wickets while conceding 656 runs in 32 innings. She is the all-time leading wicket-taker in both ODI and T20I formats of women's cricket.

In second place is the former England cricketer Anya Shrubsole, who has taken 41 wickets, conceding 512 runs in 27 matches.

Megan Schutt from the current Australian squad ranks third on the list with 40 wickets, having given away 491 runs in 24 innings.

Tied with Schutt is Ellyse Perry, who also has 40 wickets but has conceded the most runs among the top four and all others, with 707 runs from 47 innings.

Best Bowling Figure Of Women's T20 World Cup:

Five players are tied for the best bowling figures in Women’s T20 World Cups, each having taken 5 wickets in an innings.

Deandra Dottin from West Indies holds the record for the best bowling figures in Women’s T20 World Cups, taking 5 wickets in 3.5 overs, with an economy rate of 1.36 in a match against Bangladesh in 2018 at Providence Stadium.

Sune Luus of South Africa also claimed 5 wickets, with an economy rate of 2.00 in 4.0 overs against Ireland in 2016 in Chennai.

The other players who share this record are Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Singh of India, Priyanka Roy also from India, and Julie Hunter of Australia.

Biggest Run-Margin Win:

England defeated Pakistan by 114 runs in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town, marking the largest victory margin of the tournament to date.

Most Sixes Smashed:

  • Deandra Dottin (West Indies) - 22

  • Harmanpreet kaur (India) - 18

  • Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 18

  • Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 15

  • Chloe Tryon (South Africa) - 13

Most Catches:

  • Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 19 from 36 innings

  • Jenny Gunn (England) - 16 from 24 innings

  • Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 15 from 42 innings

  • Lydia Greenway (England) - 14 from 24 innings

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) - 14 from 25 innings

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads:

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

England women: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

