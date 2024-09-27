Skipper Alyssa Healy may have said that "there are no real expectations" from her team in the run-up to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, but defending champions Australia will no doubt be the team to beat at the showpiece event in the UAE. (More Cricket News)
Winning a T20 World Cup for three straight editions is no mean feat, and only goes on to reflect the Aussies' persistent dominance in women's cricket. Before pipping hosts South Africa to the title in Cape Town last year, the Australian side emerged victors at home against India in 2020, and outclassed England in Antigua in 2018. All three titles came under Meg Lanning's leadership.
But the mantle has since passed on to Healy, who is doing a more than capable job herself. The six-time champions are entering the marquee event on the back of seven consecutive T20I wins, and it will take some doing for any side to displace them from the throne.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the event, that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to United Arab Emirates after political unrest in the sub-continental nation.
Australia will play England and West Indies in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 5. Here is everything you need to know about Team Australia at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Australia At Women's T20 World Cup: Previous Finishes
2009: Semi-finalists
2010: Winners
2012: Winners
2014: Winners
2016: Runners-up
2018: Winners
2020: Winners
2023: Winners
Australia Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
Full Australia Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Australia are placed in Group A for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
October 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka in Sharjah from 3:30 PM IST
October 8: Australia vs New Zealand in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
October 11: Australia vs Pakistan in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST
October 13: Australia vs India in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming Of Australia Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024
All of Australia's matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Australia's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.