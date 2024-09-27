Cricket

Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

Australia will play England and West Indies in their two warm-up outings before opening their campaign on October 5. Here is everything you need to know about the team at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

File photo of the Australian women's cricket team. Photo: X/Australian Women's Cricket Team
Skipper Alyssa Healy may have said that "there are no real expectations" from her team in the run-up to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, but defending champions Australia will no doubt be the team to beat at the showpiece event in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

Winning a T20 World Cup for three straight editions is no mean feat, and only goes on to reflect the Aussies' persistent dominance in women's cricket. Before pipping hosts South Africa to the title in Cape Town last year, the Australian side emerged victors at home against India in 2020, and outclassed England in Antigua in 2018. All three titles came under Meg Lanning's leadership.

But the mantle has since passed on to Healy, who is doing a more than capable job herself. The six-time champions are entering the marquee event on the back of seven consecutive T20I wins, and it will take some doing for any side to displace them from the throne.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the event, that was supposed to take place in Bangladesh but was shifted to United Arab Emirates after political unrest in the sub-continental nation.

Australia will play England and West Indies in their two warm-up outings before opening their T20 World Cup campaign on October 5. Here is everything you need to know about Team Australia at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia are the defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. - ICC
BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia At Women's T20 World Cup: Previous Finishes

2009: Semi-finalists

2010: Winners

2012: Winners

2014: Winners

2016: Runners-up

2018: Winners

2020: Winners

2023: Winners

Australia Squad For Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Full Australia Schedule At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Australia are placed in Group A for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.

October 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka in Sharjah from 3:30 PM IST

October 8: Australia vs New Zealand in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

October 11: Australia vs Pakistan in Dubai from 7:30 PM IST

October 13: Australia vs India in Sharjah from 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Of Australia Matches At Women's T20 World Cup 2024

All of Australia's matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Australia's Women's T20 World Cup matches in India.

