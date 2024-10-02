Women's T20 World Cup, Group A Preview: Top Contenders, Fixtures, Squads - All You Need To Know

With the warm-up games done and dusted, the 2024 edition of Women's T20 World Cup is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (October 3). A double-header in Sharjah will set things in motion — Bangladesh face Scotland in the afternoon and Pakistan meet Sri Lanka in the evening. (More Cricket News)
The 10-team tournament kicks off with the group phase, as the five teams in each of the two groups vie for the two semi-final slots available per group. Group A comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and Group B includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.
Before the World Cup begins, let us preview how Group A is shaping up.
Top Semi-Final Contenders
Another ICC event, another Aussie women's team that starts as favourite. The six-time champions are eyeing a record fourth consecutive title, and will no doubt be the team to beat at the showpiece. This means they are highly fancied to top a group which is relatively tricker among the two.
While Australia will be an overwhelmingly strong contender for a semi-final berth, they are likely to face stiff competition from the Indian team. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have warmed up for the tournament in style with two comprehensive wins in the tune-ups, and will be eager to mount a challenge in front of Alyssa Healy's side.
Australia and India thus are the most likely semi-finalists from Group A. But one cannot discount Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka from springing a surprise or two, while New Zealand and Pakistan will both be the underdogs.
Group A Fixtures
October 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah
October 4: India vs New Zealand, Dubai
October 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah
October 6: India vs Pakistan, Dubai
October 8: Australia vs New Zealand, Sharjah
October 9: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai
October 11: Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai
October 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah
October 13: India vs Australia, Sharjah
October 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Dubai
Group A Squads
Australia women: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
New Zealand women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.
Sri Lanka women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.
Live Streaming Details
All Group A matches at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. On TV, the Star Sports Network will air Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A matches in India.