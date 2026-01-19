Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Windhoek

Sri Lanka U19 are taking on Ireland U19 in Match 13 of the ICC U1-9 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday, January 19. The Group A clash begins at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Sri Lanka, top of the table, will face winless Ireland in a bid for Super Six qualification.
Sri Lanka sit top of the table after securing a massive 203-run win over Japan in their opening match. The Lankans, batting first, posted a giant total of 387/4, with openers Dimantha Mahavithana (115) and Viran Chamuditha (192) leading the charge.
Meanwhile, Ireland were beaten by Australia in their opening match. The Irish posted a total of 235/7, but the Aussies chased that down in 39.4 overs, securing an eight-wicket win.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka U19 captain Vimath Dinsara won the toss and opted to bat first in today's U-19 Cricket World Cup Match 13.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Kugathas Mathulan, Vigneshwaran Akash.
Ireland: Callum Armstrong, Freddie Ogilby (wk), Sebastian Dijkstra, Robert O'Brien, Adam Leckey, James West, Marko Bates, Oliver Riley (c), Reuben Wilson, Thomas Ford, Luke Murray.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Chamarindu Nethsara, Malintha Silva, Senuja Wekunagoda, Kugathas Mathulan.
Ireland: James West, Freddie Ogilby (wk), Sebastian Dijkstra, Robert O'Brien, Adam Leckey, Marko Bates, Bruce Whaley, Oliver Riley (c), Reuben Wilson, Febin Manoj, Luke Murray, Samuel Haslett, Thomas Ford, Callum Armstrong, Alex Armstrong.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 matches, including Sri Lanka vs Ireland, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.