Japan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Toss Update: SL Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Japan face Sri Lanka in U-19 Cricket World Cup match number 8
Sri Lanka have exceptional opening batters
Japan chose to bowl first
Newcomers Japan go face-to-face with Sri Lanka in match number 8 of the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windoek.
Sri Lanka enters the tournament as one of the heavy favorites following a flawless warm-up campaign.
They secured two clinical wins against high-caliber opposition, including a 12-run (DLS) victory over South Africa and a 7-run (DLS) win against Afghanistan.
The Lankans' batting depth has been their greatest asset, Kavija Gamage and Dulnith Sigera were nearly unstoppable in the warm-ups, sharing a massive 170-run partnership against the Afghans, while Viran Chamuditha anchored the innings against the Proteas with a solid 87.
Japan, on the other hand, is looking to find their feet after a challenging preparation period.
Their warm-up matches saw them struggle against the sheer power of established sides, notably suffering a 229-run defeat to the West Indies. Despite the score, there were individual positives for the Japanese side, particularly the grit shown by Taylor Waugh (32 off 100 balls) and Chihaya Sekine.
Japan Vs Sri Lanka ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Japan won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Japan Vs Sri Lanka ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Vimath Dinsara(c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram
Japan: Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Taylor Waugh, Hugo Kelly, Charles Hinze, Kaisei Doggett, Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Timothy Moore, Chihaya Sekine(w), Gabriel Hara Hinze, Kai Wall