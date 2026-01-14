ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Set To Play Three Preparatory Matches Against Pakistan In Lahore

The 2021 T20 World Cup winners will play day-night matches against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1 before both teams leave for the 20-team mega event

Australia Set To Play Three Preparatory Matches Against Pakistan In Lahore
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot against India during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Australia in line to play 3 T20Is in Pakistan later this month

  • It will be a preparatory series for both teams

  • The 20-team T20 World Cup starts from February 7

Australia will play three T20 Internationals in Lahore prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Australia will play day-night matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1 before both teams leave for the mega event.

While Australia are playing their World Cup group games in India, Pakistan will be based in Sri Lanka for their matches.

This is the first time since April 2022 that Australia will tour Pakistan for a T20 series as they last came to the country to play a Test series and then a white-ball rubber that year.

The Australians will reach Lahore on January 28 for the short series.

Australia had however played some of their Champions Trophy matches last year in Pakistan.

The Pakistani selectors are due to meet with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha later this week to finalise the squad for the Australia series and also the World Cup.

The squad will be announced next week after approval from the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Australia's Provisional Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

