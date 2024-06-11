Cricket

Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match

Who will win in the Australia Vs Namibia, match 24 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

X | T20 World Cup
Namibia won their opening match against Oman in the Super Over after failing to reach a paltry target of 110 on a tough track. Photo: X | T20 World Cup
In top form, Australia are set to face Namibia in Match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday, June 12. (More Sports News)

Australia are coming with a big win in their kitty against arch-rivals England by 36 runs in Barbados.

The Australian team set a milestone in the current marquee event by becoming the first team to score 200 or more runs. They achieved this feat by amassing 201/7 before restricting the Three Lions to 165/6.

On the other hand, Namibia also won their opening match against Oman in the Super Over after failing to reach a paltry target of 110 on a tough track. However, they couldn't sustain on this win, having suffered a defeat in their next game against Scotland

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia Vs Namibia Head-To-Head Record

Australia and Namibia are yet to face off in an official T20I fixture.

Australia Vs Namibia Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Australia Vs Namibia Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Namibia: JP Kotze, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, Zane Green (WK), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Australia Vs Namibia Weather Report

The temperature is forecasted to be between 31°C to 27°C. Expected to be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. Humidity levels will be around 68%, while the wind speed is anticipated to be 19 km/h.

Australia Vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is balanced. Here, the average first innings score is around 130. Teams will have to make good use of the powerplay.

Australia Vs Namibia Prediction

Google's analysis gives Australia a significant advantage with a 97% chance of winning, while Namibia is rated at only 3%.

