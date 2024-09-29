Cricket

AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Australia women will face England women in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Saturday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the AUS-W Vs ENG-W cricket match

ellyse perry during the practice session X female cricket
Australia's Ellyse Perry during the practice session in Dubai. Photo: X | Female Cricket
info_icon

Australia women are set to clash with the arch-rivals England in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The Alyssa Healy-led Aussie side is the defending champions and a record seven-time winner of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They are set to start their campaign against a tough English side on Sunday.

England women, on the other hand, are led by Heather Knight, who is a top-order batter and an experienced player. Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey are other big names who are part of the squad.

Both the English and Australian teams will try to use all of their resources in the warm-up games and come up with a set lineup before the start of the league stages.

File photo of the Australian women's cricket team. - X/Australian Women's Cricket Team
Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

AUS-W Vs ENG-W Full Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

England Women: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath (wicketkeeper)

Live Streaming Details of Australia Women Vs England Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

When to watch the Australia Women Vs England Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The Australia Women Vs England Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, September 29 at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Australia Women Vs England Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the Australia Women Vs England Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

