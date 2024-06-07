Cricket

Australia Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 Preview: ENG Aim To Improve Bowling To Halt Aussies

Earlier, England's opening game against Scotland was rained off after Scotland reached 90 for no loss in 10 overs, resulting in both teams taking home a point each. Can the defending champions win this game, or will the Aussies take the lead

David Warner and Travis Head, Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket Australia
David Warner and Travis Head opened the batting for Australia against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados. Photo: Cricket Australia
info_icon

Defending champions England will look to restitch their T20 World Cup campaign through an improved bowling effort when they face ‘old’ rival Australia in a Group B match on Saturday. (More Sports News)

England’s opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each.

But even those 60 balls showed the need for England to buckle up in the bowling department, to begin with.

Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones scored freely against all England bowlers, and Australia carry far more lethal guns in their line-up.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis showed the extent of damage they can do while outclassing Oman in their tournament opener.

Once again, there will be a lot of focus on Jofra Archer, who gave away 12 runs in two overs against Scotland, as the pacer continues his comeback trail into top-flight cricket.

But bowling is just one part, as the English batters under skipper Jos Buttler, who had a good run in the IPL 2024, will have to fire in unison against the Aussie attack.

The Australian bowlers were potent against Oman even without Pat Cummins, who had a reasonable outing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Nathan Ellis played ahead of Cummins in that game, but Australia might bring back the premier pacer against a much more formidable opponent.

USA beat Pakistan to register a historic win on 6 June 2024. - T20WorldCup/X
PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Follows Super Over - Check Viral Post

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While Australia's batting looks settled, the misfiring Glenn Maxwell remains a missing link.

After enduring a shipwreck of an IPL campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently, the ‘Big Show’ got out for a first-ball duck against Oman.

The 2021 champions will be eager to see Maxwell return to his best at the earliest, and a match against England offers him a perfect occasion.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Match starts at 10.30pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Lok Sabha 2024 Results Bring A Moment Of Reckoning For Indian Media?
  2. CBI Files Final Charge Sheet In Land For Jobs Scam Involving Lalu Prasad
  3. May Heat Wave In India 1.5 Degrees Celsius Warmer Than Previous Extremes
  4. Man Stabbed To Death By Friend In Delhi Over Sexual Harassment
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 7: Modi Elected NDA Leader, Sunil Chhetri's Career Stats & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. After Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal Supports ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Maybe That’s Her Capacity, Why Be Mean?
  3. Sandalwood Couple Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Apply For Divorce At Bengaluru Family Court-Report
  4. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  5. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pakistan Cricket Community Slams Team After Shock Defeat
  3. SA20 2025: Dates For The Third Edition Revealed - All You Need To Know
  4. NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024: Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson Praises Afghan Bowling Prowess
  5. Italy At UEFA Euro 2024: Gianluigi Buffon Urges Nicolo Barella To Follow Gennaro Gattuso Lead
World News
  1. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  2. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  4. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  5. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government