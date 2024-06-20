Cricket

Australia Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

Australia clash against Bangladesh in their Super Eight match of Group 1 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 21, Friday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the AUS vs BAN match

Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match 10, AP photo
AUS enter this tie as slight favourites over Bangladesh. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Mitchell Marsh-led Australia enter the Super 8 round as unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they finished Group B table-toppers despite the reigning champions England being alongside. (More Cricket News)

As for Bangladesh, they came in second in Group D ahead of Sri Lanka.

AUS vs BAN Head-to-Head Matches: 10

Australia Won: 6

Bangladesh Won: 4

Aussies will be hot favourites to win this tie but the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh won't go down without a fight.

Their bowling as been their mainstay and if the Antigua pitch turns out to be a slow track, expect the spinners to come into play.

With the likes of India and Afghanistan up next for these two, AUS and BAN cannot afford to lose this match.

Squads:

AUS Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

BAN Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match 44:

When is Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?

Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on June 21, Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 6:00 AM IST.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

