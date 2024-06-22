Cricket

Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Australia and Afghanistan will meet each other for their next Super Eight fixture on Sunday, June 23 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingston, St Vincent

Afghanistan's wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, second from left, celebrates with captain Rashid Khan the dismissal of Papua New Guinea's Lega Siaka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
The surface will assist the batters and the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first as the conditions are not expected to change much throughout the game.

The surface will assist the batters and the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first as the conditions are not expected to change much throughout the game.  

Australia come into the contest with a win over Bangladesh in their last Super Eight fixture, while Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of India. 

Australia vs Afghanistan: Head To Head Record

Australia and Afghanistan have faced each other just once in T20Is, with Mitchell Marsh’s troop winning the contest. 

Australia vs Afghanistan: Highest Wicket-Takers

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has taken 103 wickets in 85 T20Is, which is the highest for his side. On the other side, it is Rashid Khan with 145 wickets in 89 T20I matches.

Australia Vs Afghanistan: Top Scorers

David Warner is the leading run-scorer for Australia with 3268 runs in 108 T20Is. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi is leading the run-scoring charts with 2154 runs in 126 matches.

Australia Vs Afghanistan: Best Bowling Figures

Ashton Agar’s six for 30 against New Zealand in Wellington is the best T20I bowling figures for Australia in T20 Internationals. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan’s 2-1-3-5 against Ireland tops the list. 

