Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Afghanistan's wicket keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, second from left, celebrates with captain Rashid Khan the dismissal of Papua New Guinea's Lega Siaka during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

