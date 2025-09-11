Asia Cup 2025: Wasim Akram, Ex-PAK Captain, In Admiration Over Shubman Gill's Flick Six Vs UAE - Watch Video

Gill came down the crease before picking the length delivery as he brilliantly used his wrists to send the ball into the stands over fine leg and leaving Akram gushing over it

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup T20: India vs UAE
Asia Cup T20: Shubman Gill bats during India's match against UAE. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • IND beat UAE by 9 wickets in their opening Asia Cup 2025 fixture

  • Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 runs

  • India next play Pakistan on Sunday, September 14 in Dubai

The Indian team started off their Asia Cup title defence in grand fashion in their opening game as they bowled out UAE for 57 runs and then completed the task in 4.3 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was on commentary, sang praises of Shubman Gill as the latter remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 9 balls that included a stylish six off Muhammad Rohid Khan in the second over.

Gill came down the crease before picking the length delivery as he brilliantly used his wrists to send the ball into the stands over fine leg and leaving Akram gushing over it.

“Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable into the stands," an excited Akram said. “Just a flick of the wrist, unbelievable shot," Akram added on-air.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 30 off 16 balls before Gill and Suryakumar Yadav closed out the proceedings remaining unbeaten on 20 and 7, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube claimed a four-fer and a three-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts from the Emirates for a paltry total. Kuldeep finished off with impressive figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs as Jasprit Bumrah claimed 1/19 in 3 overs.

India's batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball.

"Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role here," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post match presentation.

The bowling plans laid by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar were perfectly executed by the unit with the Dubai track helping the skillful Indian spinners.

India's next match is against arch-rivals Pakistan, which will be played on Sunday, September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
