Asia Cup 2025: Naqvi Reignites Controversy With Fighter-Jet Gesture Using Ronaldo Clip

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fuels controversy with Haris Rauf-style gesture as India defeated Bangladesh to seal final spot, Pakistan now face Bangladesh to decide if there will be another India vs Pakistan clash for the Asia Cup title

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
mohsin naqvi Asia Cup fighter-jet gesture
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi repeats Haris Rauf’s controversial fighter-jet gesture. Photo: X | Farid Khan
  • India defeated Bangladesh to reach the Asia Cup final, staying unbeaten after beating Pakistan

  • PCB chief Naqvi sparks outrage by repeating Haris Rauf’s fighter-jet gesture on X

  • Pakistan face Bangladesh to decide who meets India in the final, another India vs Pakistan clash possible

The Asia Cup 2025 has turned into as much a battle off the field as on it. Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, has courted fresh controversy after repeating Haris Rauf’s fighter-jet gesture from the India vs Pakistan Super Four match.

Using a Cristiano Ronaldo clip on X, Naqvi insinuated the same 'falling jet' act that has already caused uproar. Although Naqvi’s account is banned in India, his post still sparked debate and drew heavy backlash across regions where it was visible.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's post. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Naqvi’s post came on Wednesday evening as India defeated Bangladesh to book their spot in the final. The move added to Pakistan’s unsubstantiated narrative of shooting down Indian jets amid recent border hostilities, further inflaming tensions during a high-stakes tournament.

The controversy began in the Super Four clash, where Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dismantled Pakistan’s bowling with a 105-run stand.

Frustrated by constant 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from the crowd, a reminder of Virat Kohli’s 2022 Melbourne assault, Haris Rauf first gestured dismissively, then provocatively mimicked a fighter jet going down.

He even repeated it after dismissing Sanju Samson, though the night ended with India winning over Pakistan in style. Arshdeep Singh gave it back, mocking Rauf’s act at Pakistani fans after the game.

Pakistan’s campaign has been defined as much by theatrics as cricket. They boycotted a presentation ceremony after India declined a handshake, accused match referee Andy Pycroft of bias, and even threatened to withdraw before being forced to play on.

Sahibzada Farhan added to the fire earlier in the tournament with his AK-47 style celebration on reaching fifty, seen as particularly insensitive given the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border escalation that followed.

But while Pakistan’s off-field drama rages, India have been ruthless on the field, unbeaten, clinical, and first to the final.

Now Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in a knockout-style Super Four clash to decide who joins India in Dubai. With everything on the line, the big question remains: could there be another India vs Pakistan showdown, this time for the Asia Cup title?

Published At:
