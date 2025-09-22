India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

Sahibzada Farhan pulled off a controversial 'gun-firing' celebration after completing his half-century during Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match against India on September 21

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Gun-Firing Celebration
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan's gun-firing celebration during the recent Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium sparked widespread controversy. Farhan, however, has doubled down on the celebration and stated he does not "care about what people think" regarding the gesture.

India secured a six-wicket victory over Pakistan, extending their dominant run against their traditional rivals in multilateral tournaments.

Farhan Unapologetic About Celebration

Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan's opener, performed a gun-firing celebration after reaching his half-century against India in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. Farhan expressed indifference towards public opinion while addressing reporters after the game.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that," he said. "I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that."

The 29-year-old struck a six off Axar Patel in the 10th over to secure his fifty, then held his bat like a gun, firing imaginary shots in the air. Many on social media deemed this act provocative, especially after recent diplomatic incidents between the two countries.

However, this wasn't the only controversial gesture in the match, as Haris Rauf pulled off a '6-0' sign while fielding near the boundary rope, drawing loud boos from the Indian supporters.

Meanwhile, Farhan has advocated for aggressive cricket by Pakistan. "You should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It is not necessary that it is India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today," he said.

Farhan scored 58 runs from 45 balls during the Super Fours fixture on Sunday, contributing to Pakistan's total of 171/5 from 20 overs. India successfully chased the target in the penultimate over, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma's and Shubman Gill's scintillating knocks.

Farhan acknowledged his personal performance would have held more significance had Pakistan won. He said, "If I had won this match, it would have been very important for me. And yes, performing against India, you know, people highly rate it. So, I think if we had won, it would have been very good."

Pakistan's Road Ahead In Asia Cup 2025

The defeat against India places Pakistan in a must-win situation. They now face Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23. Farhan remains confident that Pakistan will defeat the Islanders and advance to the Asia Cup 2025 finals.

He explained, "I think the way we played (against India), the way we batted, the boys are very confident. And regarding Sri Lanka, we will win the match. Because it is a do-or-die match."

Farhan emphasised the team's strong preparation, stating, "Preparation is excellent. I think all the boys wish that we will meet them (India) in the finals." He highlighted the closely contested nature of the India match, saying, "It was not a one-sided match. We took the match to the end, and it was a good competition."

"I think the last matches what we missed was that we were not utilising the power play well. We were giving away early wickets. So, it is important for you, as a batsman, that you absorb the pressure, do the power play well, and not give wickets," he added.

"Our power play was very good (against India), and we also had 90-something runs in 10 overs. We collapsed in the middle, and God willing, we will do that better (against Sri Lanka)."

(With PTI Inputs)

