Asia Cup 2025: Dhruv Jurel Praises Gautam Gambhir’s Support Despite Squad Snub

Jitesh Sharma was selected in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad
Dhruv Jurel missed out on the squad but praised Gautam Gambhir's mentorship
India's first match in Asia Cup 2025 on September 10
Jitesh Sharma secured the second wicket-keeper spot for India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, while Dhruv Jurel, despite missing selection, lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir’s motivational backing. On August 26, 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee faced a close decision between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel for the second wicket-keeper position in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.
Jitesh Sharma ultimately won the spot, following a remarkable Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a performance that impressed selectors and cricket fans alike. Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, was named among the reserves for the tournament, reflecting the depth of talent in Indian cricket.
Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 performance included 412 runs and 18 dismissals, ranking him among the top three wicket-keepers that season. Dhruv Jurel’s reserve status follows his debut for India in February 2024, when he scored 46 runs and took two catches against England.
The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the UAE, with India’s first match scheduled for September 10, 2025.
Dhruv Jurel On Gautam Gambhir’s Influence And Support
Despite not making India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, Dhruv Jurel expressed admiration for head coach Gautam Gambhir’s unwavering support and leadership.
Jurel described Gambhir’s energy as infectious, stating, “If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, 'We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win.' That's the kind of feeling he gives.”
Jurel shared these thoughts during an interview on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia, highlighting Gambhir’s positive impact on the team environment.
Since Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as head coach in July 2024, several young Indian cricketers have publicly credited him for fostering a competitive and supportive team culture. In the 2025 IPL season, at least four players under age 25 from different franchises mentioned Gambhir’s mentorship as a factor in their improved performances.
The BCCI’s annual player survey in March 2025 found that 78 percent of squad members felt “more confident” under the new coaching regime. Gambhir has also introduced weekly open forums where players can discuss concerns directly with the coaching staff, a practice not formally adopted before his tenure.
Gambhir’s Open-Door Policy
Jurel further revealed that Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, encourages open communication with his players. “And personally, he always comes to me and says, 'You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.' That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that,” Jurel added.
Indian cricket has seen a marked shift towards player-centric coaching since 2023, with several national team coaches adopting open-door policies. The BCCI’s 2024 annual report highlighted that more than 70 percent of contracted players felt comfortable approaching coaching staff with personal or professional concerns.
This trend aligns with global best practices, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia have also implemented similar mentorship models in recent years.
Selection Committee Dynamics And Gambhir’s Role
Although Gautam Gambhir does not have a direct vote in selecting India’s squads for major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025, his insights and recommendations are valued by the BCCI selection committee, especially when choices are closely contested or when the committee faces difficulty finalising a player.
The BCCI selection committee has undergone several changes in its structure and decision-making process since 2020. In December 2022, the BCCI appointed a new five-member selection panel led by Chetan Sharma, with a mandate to consult with the head coach and captain before finalising squads.
By early 2024, the committee began holding pre-selection meetings with the head coach, allowing for more detailed input on player form and fitness. The committee submitted the final list to the Asian Cricket Council by the August 20 deadline.