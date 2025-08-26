Asia Cup 2025: Dhruv Jurel Praises Gautam Gambhir’s Support Despite Squad Snub

India at Asia Cup 2025: Dhruv Jurel missed out on the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, with Jitesh Sharma taking his place

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Champions Trophy India Squad
File photo of Dhruv Jurel in India jersey. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jitesh Sharma was selected in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

  • Dhruv Jurel missed out on the squad but praised Gautam Gambhir's mentorship

  • India's first match in Asia Cup 2025 on September 10

Jitesh Sharma secured the second wicket-keeper spot for India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, while Dhruv Jurel, despite missing selection, lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir’s motivational backing. On August 26, 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee faced a close decision between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel for the second wicket-keeper position in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Jitesh Sharma ultimately won the spot, following a remarkable Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a performance that impressed selectors and cricket fans alike. Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, was named among the reserves for the tournament, reflecting the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 performance included 412 runs and 18 dismissals, ranking him among the top three wicket-keepers that season. Dhruv Jurel’s reserve status follows his debut for India in February 2024, when he scored 46 runs and took two catches against England.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the UAE, with India’s first match scheduled for September 10, 2025.

Dhruv Jurel On Gautam Gambhir’s Influence And Support

Despite not making India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, Dhruv Jurel expressed admiration for head coach Gautam Gambhir’s unwavering support and leadership.

Jurel described Gambhir’s energy as infectious, stating, “If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, 'We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win.' That's the kind of feeling he gives.”

Jurel shared these thoughts during an interview on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia, highlighting Gambhir’s positive impact on the team environment.

Since Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as head coach in July 2024, several young Indian cricketers have publicly credited him for fostering a competitive and supportive team culture. In the 2025 IPL season, at least four players under age 25 from different franchises mentioned Gambhir’s mentorship as a factor in their improved performances.

The BCCI’s annual player survey in March 2025 found that 78 percent of squad members felt “more confident” under the new coaching regime. Gambhir has also introduced weekly open forums where players can discuss concerns directly with the coaching staff, a practice not formally adopted before his tenure.

Gambhir’s Open-Door Policy

Jurel further revealed that Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, encourages open communication with his players. “And personally, he always comes to me and says, 'You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.' That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that,” Jurel added.

Indian cricket has seen a marked shift towards player-centric coaching since 2023, with several national team coaches adopting open-door policies. The BCCI’s 2024 annual report highlighted that more than 70 percent of contracted players felt comfortable approaching coaching staff with personal or professional concerns.

This trend aligns with global best practices, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia have also implemented similar mentorship models in recent years.

Selection Committee Dynamics And Gambhir’s Role

Although Gautam Gambhir does not have a direct vote in selecting India’s squads for major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025, his insights and recommendations are valued by the BCCI selection committee, especially when choices are closely contested or when the committee faces difficulty finalising a player.

The BCCI selection committee has undergone several changes in its structure and decision-making process since 2020. In December 2022, the BCCI appointed a new five-member selection panel led by Chetan Sharma, with a mandate to consult with the head coach and captain before finalising squads.

By early 2024, the committee began holding pre-selection meetings with the head coach, allowing for more detailed input on player form and fitness. The committee submitted the final list to the Asian Cricket Council by the August 20 deadline.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  5. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win