Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane Hits His First Century For Leicestershire In County Cricket

Rahane employed the cut shot to get back-to-back fours and reach his first century for Leicestershire

Ajinkya-rahane-cricket-leicestershire
Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: X/leicsccc
info_icon

Seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane compiled his 40th First-Class century -- a marvellous 192-ball 102 -- as Leicestershire battled hard to avoid defeat against Glamorgan in their County Championship Division Two match on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Rahane, a veteran of 85 Tests and 90 ODIs, struck 13 fours and a six during his stay in the middle and was also involved in a vital stand of 183 runs for the fourth wicket with Australian Peter Handscomb, who was batting on 94 at lunch on the final day of the four-day game.

Sai Sudharsan during his century against Nottinghamshire for Surrey. - X/@SurreyCricket
Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Leicestershire's international pair Rahane and Handscomb got together with an aim to save the game for them after Glamorgan's Colin Ingram had crafted a career-best, unbeaten 257 at Sofia Gardens.

At stumps on the third evening, Rahane was 47 not out and Handscomb unbeaten on 33, as Leicestershire ended at 144 for 3, trailing by 155, when bad light stopped play with 21.2 scheduled overs remaining.

At the lunch, Leicestershire were 271 for four and needing another 28 runs to make their opponents bat again in the match.

Both the Indian and Australian were dropped by Glamorgan leg-spinner Mason Crane, two of his three dropped catches coming off his own bowling, misses that could come in the way of the home team's quest for victory.

This was after Glamorgan had declared on 550 for 9, with a lead of 299, Ingram unbeaten on a personal best 257, Crane getting his day off to a better start with 49 runs to his name.

When the 36-year-old Rahane came to bat, Leicestershire were 74/3 but he combined with Handscomb to keep the team's hopes of saving the game alive.

Rahane employed the cut shot to get back-to-back fours and reach his first century for Leicestershire.

Rahane, who has scored 12 Test hundreds and three ODI tons, made 42 off 67 balls in the first innings. Rahane eventually fell to Kiran Carlson.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
  2. Ajinkya Rahane Hits His First Century For Leicestershire In County Cricket
  3. Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
  5. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Hopeful Of Phil Foden's Return After International Break
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Preview: Local Lad Sumit Rathi To Lead MBSG In Promotional Derby
  3. Nico Williams Unsure On Long-Term Athletic Bilbao Future; Says 'God Knows What Will Happen'
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Demands More From Borussia Dortmund After Werder Bremen Draw
  5. Jadon Sancho Aiming To 'Bring Excitement' To Chelsea After Deadline Day Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Must Make Efforts To Change 'Culture Of Adjournments' In Courts: President
  2. Consumer Protection Panel Slaps Rs 5L Fine On Shankar IAS Academy For 'Misleading' Ads
  3. Uttarakhand: BJP Expels Leader After His Arrest For Molesting Minor Girl
  4. Manipur: 1 Woman Dies After Militants Opened Fire In Imphal West; 4 Others Injured
  5. AAP Councillor Claims He Was 'Kidnapped'; BJP Calls It 'Fake Sensationalism'
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  5. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
World News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
  5. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter, 17 Bodies Found, Search Ops On For Missing Persons
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction