Cricket

Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch

The left-handed Sudharsan scored 105 runs off 178 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six that brought up his ton

Sai Sudharsan during his century against Nottinghamshire for Surrey. Photo: X/@SurreyCricket
Young India batter Sai Sudharsan on Friday smashed his first century in County cricket while playing for Surrey against Nottinghamshire. (More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old who plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu completed his maiden century in County cricket with a six, the lone maximum of his innings. Sudharsan, who came to bat at No 6 for Surrey, departed soon after completing his century.

The left-hander scored 105 runs off 178 balls and hit 10 fours and a six that brought up his ton. He was the last batter dismissed for Surrey who put up a mammoth total of 525 in the first innings. Apart from Sudharsan, out of favour England opener Rory Burns too scored 161. Will Jacks and Jordan Clark too scored half-centuries.

In reply of 525, Notthinghamshire 144 for three at the end of the second day.

This is the last of Sudharsan's two matches with Surrey this season. He will return to India to play for India C in the Duleep Trophy after this match.

Rated highly for his classic strokeplay and consistency, Sudharsan made his India debut in December 2023 against South Africa. He played three ODIs and crossed fifty in two of those. He made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe earlier this year. The left-hander featured in a solitary game but could not get to bat.

The Tamil Nadu player had been a regular feature in the Gujarat Titans side for the last two seasons in the Indian Premier League. In 25 IPL matches, Sudharsan scored over 1000 runs with a century and six half-centuries.

