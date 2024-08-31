Cricket

BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

BCCI has not been able to take a decision on the continuation of the two rules in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

IPL-cricket-bcci
IPL trophy. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to reveal the playing conditions for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the reason behind the delay is believed to be its indecision on the Impact Player and the two bouncer rules. (More Cricket News)

Both these rules had been tested at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before being brought to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Impact Player rule, which has been used in the IPL for the past two seasons has divided the cricketing community. The two bouncer rule, on the other hand, gained praise for restoring balance in the game.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. - Photo: PTI
IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per a report published in Cricbuzz on Saturday, BCCI has not been able to take a decision on the continuation of the two rules in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "We understand that Impact Player and two bouncer rules are the key points and no decision has been taken," an official of a state unit told Cricbuzz.

Cricbuzz reports that the decision on these two rules for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will have an impact on their continuation in the IPL.

BCCI released those rules, guidelines, and playing conditions for other upcoming domestic events of the season earlier this month, but the suspense over the T20 tournament continues.

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. - AP/Pankaj Nangia
IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin

BY PTI

The 2024-25 season of the domestic T20 tournament begins on November 23.

Both the Impact Player and the two bouncer rules are not applicable in International cricket. Critics of the Impact Player rule argue that it changes the nature of the game by adding an extra player. Moreover, it also reduces the role of all-rounders and makes it tougher for the bowlers.

While there has been widespread criticism of the Impact Player rule, many cricketers have expressed support for it too. Recently, R Ashwin and Zaheer Khan had supported the rule.

