BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to reveal the playing conditions for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the reason behind the delay is believed to be its indecision on the Impact Player and the two bouncer rules. (More Cricket News)
Both these rules had been tested at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before being brought to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Impact Player rule, which has been used in the IPL for the past two seasons has divided the cricketing community. The two bouncer rule, on the other hand, gained praise for restoring balance in the game.
As per a report published in Cricbuzz on Saturday, BCCI has not been able to take a decision on the continuation of the two rules in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "We understand that Impact Player and two bouncer rules are the key points and no decision has been taken," an official of a state unit told Cricbuzz.
Cricbuzz reports that the decision on these two rules for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will have an impact on their continuation in the IPL.
BCCI released those rules, guidelines, and playing conditions for other upcoming domestic events of the season earlier this month, but the suspense over the T20 tournament continues.
The 2024-25 season of the domestic T20 tournament begins on November 23.
Both the Impact Player and the two bouncer rules are not applicable in International cricket. Critics of the Impact Player rule argue that it changes the nature of the game by adding an extra player. Moreover, it also reduces the role of all-rounders and makes it tougher for the bowlers.
While there has been widespread criticism of the Impact Player rule, many cricketers have expressed support for it too. Recently, R Ashwin and Zaheer Khan had supported the rule.