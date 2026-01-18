Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne
Play has begun on the show courts at the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the season — with No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Rod Laver Arena. On the men’s side at Melbourne Park later Sunday, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev faces Gabriel Diallo. The No. 1 seeds for men and women headline Sunday’s night session at the Rod Laver Arena. Aryna Sabalenka faces Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, and Carlos Alcaraz goes against Adam Walton. Sabalenka is after her third Australia Open title and was the runner-up to Madison Keys a year ago. She has reached the last three finals and won two.
