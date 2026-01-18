Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

Play has begun on the show courts at the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the season — with No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Rod Laver Arena. On the men’s side at Melbourne Park later Sunday, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev faces Gabriel Diallo. The No. 1 seeds for men and women headline Sunday’s night session at the Rod Laver Arena. Aryna Sabalenka faces Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, and Carlos Alcaraz goes against Adam Walton. Sabalenka is after her third Australia Open title and was the runner-up to Madison Keys a year ago. She has reached the last three finals and won two.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
1/13
Jasmine Paolini, left, of Italy is congratulated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Jasmine Paolini, left, of Italy is congratulated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus plays a backhand return to Jasmine Paolini
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus plays a backhand return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
Alexander Zverev of Germany waves after defeating Gabriel Diallo
Alexander Zverev of Germany waves after defeating Gabriel Diallo of Canada in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
Alexander Zverev, right, of Germany is congratulated by Gabriel Diallo of Canada
Alexander Zverev, right, of Germany is congratulated by Gabriel Diallo of Canada following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany
Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Gabriel Diallo of Canada
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand return to Gabriel Diallo of Canada during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany
Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus takes a selfie with Rod Laver, second right, and Roger Federer
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus takes a selfie with Rod Laver, second right, and Roger Federer, right, after defeating Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Gets To Hundred; Indian Bowlers Under Pressure | NZ 201/3 (36)

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Departs For 128 | VID 213/2 (36)

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Pollard Removes Osman Sadat For 88 | AFG 211/4 (45)

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Next Round; Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly