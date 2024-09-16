Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

South Africa Africa tour of Afghanistan in UAE features three ODI matches, all to be played at the same venue. This series marks the first bilateral encounter between the Proteas and the Afghans

South Africa National cricket team. Photo: X | Proteas Men
Following the disruption in Noida, the Afghanistan National Cricket team is gearing up to host South Africa in UAE with the three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday, September 18, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan's recent one-off Test match against New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex turned into an unexpected historical moment. Due to the ground's poor condition, no play was possible, making it the first Test of the 21st century to be completely called off without a single ball being bowled.

Temba Bavuma will captain the South African squad in the ODI series, while Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rahmat Shah serving as his vice-captain.

Afghanistan ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

South Africa ODI Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ODI In UAE Schedule:

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date - September 18, Wednesday

Time - 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Date - September 20

Time - 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date - September 22

Time - 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where to watch the Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series?

The Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI series in the UAE will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for the matches in India.

