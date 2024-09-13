Cricket

AFG Vs NZ Test: What Went Wrong In Greater Noida? Anatomy Of Abandoned Match

The one-off match between Afghanistan and New Zealand became only the eighth Test in cricket history to be abandoned without a ball being bowled

afg-vs-nz-test-called-off-greater-noida-stadium-pti-photo
Groundsmen putting grass patches in an unsuccessful bid to get play underway in the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
info_icon

The vision of hosting the first-ever Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex ground remained unfulfilled, as the one-off game between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned without even a toss on Friday (September 13, 2024) due to incessant rain and a wet outfield. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan were playing hosts in the Test, which was the first between the two nations. The match was set to be registered in history books. It will still be noted in history, but as only the eighth Test to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

There was a lot of buzz around the preparations for this match, the choice of venue, facilities at the stadium and the decision to host a Test match in north India amid monsoon season. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) faced a lot of criticism for being unable to get play underway on any of the five days of the game.

ACB, on its part, stated that it was left with no other options for the venue. The board posted an official statement after Day 2 was called off and cited its reasons for selecting Greater Noida as a Test match venue.

"We considered three potential venues in India – Dehradun, Lucknow and Greater Noida. Unfortunately, the other two were unavailable due to BCCI’s domestic matches, and the UAE’s extreme heat made it unsuitable for hosting a Test match. Given New Zealand’s busy schedule, we chose Greater Noida to ensure this important fixture takes place," the ACB said.

Afghanistan will next host South Africa for a three-match ODI series in Sharjah, starting from 18th September. On the other hand, New Zealand will go to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which is also starting on September 18. Hence, it was the only window available for both teams to play the Test.

The selection of venue and time was understandable but who should be blamed for the unavailability of basic equipment in the stadium? The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex stadium comes under the aegis of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

In December 2016, the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the ground to host international matches between full-member nations. It was then picked by the Afghanistan cricket team as its home ground. In 2017, the stadium lost the privilege to host any matches conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after organizing a private league without the Indian cricket board's permission.

Originally, the ground was only allowed to host matches other than Tests and one-day internationals. But the ICC later granted permission for the stadium to host any international match. The venue currently has a seating capacity of 8,000, with no plans to upgrade to the originally intended capacity of 40,000.

The stadium only has 336 fixed seats beside the sight screen. Other spectators can watch the match from the open stands, where they can either sit or stand. No chairs are available in those areas.

The stadium complies with ICC's specifications and offers amenities such as media and corporate boxes, medical facilities, merchandise stores, a food court, an information kiosk, and more. However, the management for this Test match was sub-par.

Covers were insufficient to save the ground from the rain. Extra covers were borrowed from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, and they only arrived on the evening of Day 2. By then, the damage was done and most parts of the ground were already soggy. The following days saw more rain and play was not possible.

Groundsmen remove the cover off the pitch during the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The management of GNIDA was not commensurate with the international level and the absence of basic facilities was evident. If play had transpired there, player(s) could have been injured. The soil used in the ground was also supposedly of low quality.

The organizing authority had six months to prepare the venue for matches. Surprisingly, it did not seek help from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which is its own state's association. It's important to note that Greater Noida falls under the jurisdiction of GNIDA and the UPCA had no role to play in that.

At the last moment, super soppers and scorers were provided by UPCA but they also were of no use. Daily wagers were hired to work as groundsmen and they ended up becoming the source of memes on the internet.

The evidently lackadaisical attitude of GNIDA led to the Test match being washed out. It seems unlikely that Greater Noida will have another chance to host a Test match in the near future.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ Test: What Went Wrong In Greater Noida? Anatomy Of Abandoned Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Phil Salt & Co Opt To Bowl First In Cardiff
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji
  5. India Vs Australia Tests: Virat Kohli Duel Always A Good One, Says Mitchell Starc
Football News
  1. Premier League: Pep Guardiola 'Happy' With Manchester City Hearing Starting Next Week
  2. East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs BFC Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Saint-Germain Taking New Champions League Format In Stride: Coach Luis Enrique
  4. Mohun Bagan 2-2 Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: The Islanders Share The Spoils Against Mariners In Kolkata
  5. La Liga: Vinicius Jr's Return To Form A Matter Of Time, Says Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti
Tennis News
  1. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  2. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  4. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  5. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  2. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  4. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; Orange Alert In Delhi
  5. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  2. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  3. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  4. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  5. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats