AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: Greater Noida Stadium Draws Massive Criticism Over Poor Facilities

The Day 2 of the much-anticipated one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh has been called off due to the outfield not good enough to play. (More Cricket News)
Play was not possible despite no showers during the day with substandard infrastructure, including a poor drainage system at the ground.
The opening as well as the second day of the Test saw no action due to a wet outfield.
The facilities at the Greater Noida stadium have come under massive criticism.
The two teams also struggled to complete their practice sessions due to the soggy nature of the outfield.
The mid-on, mid-wicket areas were deemed unfit for play with large soggy patches that could cause eventual risk for players.
The ground staff, however, tried to manage the situation by covering it with sawdust.
On Day 2, they were also seen dipping up parts of the outfield, and filling them with soil and grass. However, it just was not sufficient.