AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement

Though the one-off Test match is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is not responsible for it

Groundsmen remove the cover from the pitch on the second day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
With the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida under intense scrutiny, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) -- the 'home board' responsible for organizing the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand -- has issued a statement. (More Cricket News)

No play was possible on the first two days of the Test, which is the first-ever at the venue. The facilities at the Greater Noida stadium have come under massive criticism. The two teams also struggled to complete their practice sessions due to the soggy nature of the outfield.

"We considered three potential venues in India – Dehradun, Lucknow, and Greater Noida. Unfortunately, the other two were unavailable due to BCCI’s domestic matches, and the UAE’s extreme heat made it unsuitable for hosting a Test match. Given New Zealand’s busy schedule, we chose Greater Noida to ensure this important fixture takes place," the ACB stated.

"It’s currently monsoon season in India, and persistent raining (sic) has affected India’s domestic competitions as well. While we can’t control the weather, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has provided us with additional machinery, and further efforts are underway to make the conditions ideal for the game to start," the board added.

Though the match is being held in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not responsible for it. The venue was the Afghanistan Cricket Board's choice and the Greater Noida Authority was supposed to provide them with international-standard facilities.

The BCCI has not hosted any of its domestic games here since 2019 (Vijay Hazare Trophy) and is reportedly unlikely to host one in near or distant future in these substandard conditions.

"According to the curators and ground staff at Delhi Cricket Stadium, persistent rains over the past few days have also disrupted India’s domestic competitions. They mentioned that while they usually host matches during this time of year, this is the first time that most of the games are being washed out due to such heavy rainfall.

"The ground staff is working hard, and we remain hopeful that the rain will clear up and allow both teams to get back to action in the remaining three days.

"It’s important to understand that the Future Tours Program (FTP) is typically planned five years in advance, which makes it nearly impossible to predict future circumstances with complete certainty. Teams arrange their fixtures based on opportunities, and adjustments are made as needed over time to accommodate changes," the ACB further said.

