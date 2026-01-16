Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Afghanistan defeated Australia before going down to Sri Lanka in rain-hit warm-ups
South Africa lost to the Lankans before an abandoned game against Australia
Afghanistan take on South Africa in match 6 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia on Friday (January 16). Watch the cricket match live.
The two teams kick off their respective campaigns in the tournament proper today, having faced contrasting results in the preceding warm-ups. The Afghan Colts defeated Australia before going down to Sri Lanka in rain-hit tune-ups, while the Proteas lost to the Lankans before an abandoned game against Australia.
Afghanistan hold the head-to-head edge over South Africa, having won three of the last five face-offs between the two sides.
Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa won the toss and opted to field first against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), Corne Botha, JJ Basson, Buyanda Majola
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran
Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Afghanistan U19 vs South Africa U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Afghanistan U19 vs South Africa U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19, World Cup 2026: Squads
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (wk/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Buyanda Majola, Corne Botha, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Kitshini, Ntando Soni
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk/c), Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Azizullah Miakhil, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran