Sports

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi-starrer Inter Miami CF will be in action at the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. Here is a detailed guide for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 - teams, schedule, fomat and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 8, 2024

CONCACAF Champions Cup. Photo - X/Arunfoot

The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 has already begun and sees some of the top club football teams from Central, Caribbean, and North America fight for the top honours. The tournament has already kicked-off from February 6 and will go on till June 02, 2024 and will see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in action too! (More Football News)

The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 will be held across the Central America, Caribbean and North America. The venues are chosen for their brilliant pitch, fan experience and terrific facility at the stadium.

Advertisement

The tournament includes 27 teams across the North and Central America and the Caribbean locking horns in a five-round knockout phase. Moreover, the competition is also a direct route to the FIFA Club World Cup tournament. The winner of the tournament sees a major boost in finance with over $5 million in prize money being awarded to the winner.

Cameroon Football Federation President Samuel Eto'o. - AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Cameroon Football Federation Rejects Samuel Eto'o's Resignation

BY Associated Press (AP)

Advertisement

Schedule:

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

WEEK 1

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Comunicaciones FC vs CF Monterrey - Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, GUA

Real Estelí FC vs Club América - Estadio Independencia, Estelí, NCA

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

CS Herediano vs Deportivo Toluca FC - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

Forge FC vs CD Guadalajara -Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, CAN

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Tigres UANL - Starlight Stadium, Langford, CAN

WEEK 2

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CD Guadalajara vs Forge FC - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, MEX

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX

Club América vs. Real Estelí FC - Estadio Ciudad de Deportes, Mexico City, MEX

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Deportivo Toluca FC vs CS Herediano - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, MEX

CF Monterrey vs Comunicaciones FC - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX

WEEK 3

Wednesday, February 20, 2024

St. Louis CITY SC vs Houston Dynamo FC - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO, USA

Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San José, CRC

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

CA Independiente vs New England Revolution - Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, PAN

Cavalry FC vs Orlando City SC - Starlight Stadium, Langford, CAN

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Moca FC vs Nashville SC - Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago, DOM

Cavalier FC vs FC Cincinnati - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

WEEK 4

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Orlando City SC vs Cavalry FC - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa - Subaru Park, Chester, PA, USA

Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis CITY SC - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX, USA

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Nashville SC vs Moca FC - GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN, USA

Thursday, February 29, 2024

New England Revolution vs CA Independiente - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, USA

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

First Leg Matches

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Winner RO Matchup #1 vs CF Pachuca - TBC

Winner RO Matchup #8 vs Winner RO Matchup #7 - TBC

Winner RO Matchup #2 vs SV Robinhood - TBC

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Winner RO Matchup #5 vs LD Alajuelense - TBC

Winner RO Matchup #6 vs Columbus Crew - TBC

Winner RO Matchup #4 vs Winner RO Matchup #3 - TBC

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Winner RO Matchup #10 vs Winner RO Matchup #9 - TBC

Winner RO Matchup #11 vs Inter Miami CF - TBC

Second Leg Matches

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Columbus Crew vs Winner RO Matchup #6 - Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA

CF Pachuca vs Winner RO Matchup #1 - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, MEX

Winner RO Matchup #7 vs Winner RO Matchup #8 - TBC

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

SV Robinhood vs Winner RO Matchup #2 - Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, SUR

Inter Miami CF vs Winner RO Matchup #11 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

Winner RO Matchup #3 vs Winner RO Matchup #4 - TBC

Thursday, March 14, 2024

LD Alajuelense vs Winner RO Matchup #5 - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

Winner RO Matchup #9 vs Winner RO Matchup #10 - TBC

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: February 6-8 (Week 1), 13-15 (Week 2), 20-22 (Week 3) and 27-29 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 2 (Single Leg)

Advertisement

What Is The Format?

  • There are 27 teams involved from North, Central America and the Caribbean.

  • Qualification sees 22 teams start from round one with five teams receiving byes to the Round of 16.

  • Moreover, the tournament's structure is such that it is built around direct elimination format.

  • There are five rounds - Round One, Round of 16, Quarter-final, Semis and the Final.

  • The first four stages (Round One to Semis) are played in the Home and Away format.

  • Final is played in a single-leg format.

  • The winner of the tournament progresses to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

Advertisement

Live Streaming, Telecast Details of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website. However, as of now, there won't be any live telecast on any Indian channels

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement