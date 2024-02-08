The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 has already begun and sees some of the top club football teams from Central, Caribbean, and North America fight for the top honours. The tournament has already kicked-off from February 6 and will go on till June 02, 2024 and will see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in action too! (More Football News)
The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 will be held across the Central America, Caribbean and North America. The venues are chosen for their brilliant pitch, fan experience and terrific facility at the stadium.
The tournament includes 27 teams across the North and Central America and the Caribbean locking horns in a five-round knockout phase. Moreover, the competition is also a direct route to the FIFA Club World Cup tournament. The winner of the tournament sees a major boost in finance with over $5 million in prize money being awarded to the winner.
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Comunicaciones FC vs CF Monterrey - Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, GUA
Real Estelí FC vs Club América - Estadio Independencia, Estelí, NCA
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
CS Herediano vs Deportivo Toluca FC - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC
Forge FC vs CD Guadalajara -Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, CAN
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Tigres UANL - Starlight Stadium, Langford, CAN
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CD Guadalajara vs Forge FC - Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, MEX
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX
Club América vs. Real Estelí FC - Estadio Ciudad de Deportes, Mexico City, MEX
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Deportivo Toluca FC vs CS Herediano - Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, MEX
CF Monterrey vs Comunicaciones FC - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX
Wednesday, February 20, 2024
St. Louis CITY SC vs Houston Dynamo FC - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO, USA
Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia Union - Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, San José, CRC
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CA Independiente vs New England Revolution - Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, PAN
Cavalry FC vs Orlando City SC - Starlight Stadium, Langford, CAN
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Moca FC vs Nashville SC - Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago, DOM
Cavalier FC vs FC Cincinnati - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Orlando City SC vs Cavalry FC - Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA
Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa - Subaru Park, Chester, PA, USA
Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis CITY SC - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX, USA
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Nashville SC vs Moca FC - GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN, USA
Thursday, February 29, 2024
New England Revolution vs CA Independiente - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, USA
First Leg Matches
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Winner RO Matchup #1 vs CF Pachuca - TBC
Winner RO Matchup #8 vs Winner RO Matchup #7 - TBC
Winner RO Matchup #2 vs SV Robinhood - TBC
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Winner RO Matchup #5 vs LD Alajuelense - TBC
Winner RO Matchup #6 vs Columbus Crew - TBC
Winner RO Matchup #4 vs Winner RO Matchup #3 - TBC
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Winner RO Matchup #10 vs Winner RO Matchup #9 - TBC
Winner RO Matchup #11 vs Inter Miami CF - TBC
Second Leg Matches
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Columbus Crew vs Winner RO Matchup #6 - Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA
CF Pachuca vs Winner RO Matchup #1 - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, MEX
Winner RO Matchup #7 vs Winner RO Matchup #8 - TBC
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
SV Robinhood vs Winner RO Matchup #2 - Franklin Essed Stadion, Paramaribo, SUR
Inter Miami CF vs Winner RO Matchup #11 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Winner RO Matchup #3 vs Winner RO Matchup #4 - TBC
Thursday, March 14, 2024
LD Alajuelense vs Winner RO Matchup #5 - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC
Winner RO Matchup #9 vs Winner RO Matchup #10 - TBC
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows
Round One: February 6-8 (Week 1), 13-15 (Week 2), 20-22 (Week 3) and 27-29 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs)
Quarterfinals: April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs)
Semifinals: April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs)
Final: Sunday, June 2 (Single Leg)
What Is The Format?
There are 27 teams involved from North, Central America and the Caribbean.
Qualification sees 22 teams start from round one with five teams receiving byes to the Round of 16.
Moreover, the tournament's structure is such that it is built around direct elimination format.
There are five rounds - Round One, Round of 16, Quarter-final, Semis and the Final.
The first four stages (Round One to Semis) are played in the Home and Away format.
Final is played in a single-leg format.
The winner of the tournament progresses to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.
CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website. However, as of now, there won't be any live telecast on any Indian channels