Eto'o, who celebrated with the team after its dramatic win over Gambia in their final group game, has been dogged by corruption allegations in the last year.

Last week, sports website The Athletic reported that it had seen WhatsApp messages, emails, letters and audio recordings that allegedly support a wide range of accusations, including “match-fixing, abuse of power, physical threats, inciting violence and spreading false information in Cameroon.” It said a file had been sent to FIFA's ethics committee and that the Confederation of African Football is also investigating it.